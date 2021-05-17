Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,075 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after buying an additional 839,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after buying an additional 746,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after buying an additional 720,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS opened at $64.97 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.