Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.580- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$962 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $949.31 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of PBH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.50. 218,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,599. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

