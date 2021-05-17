Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Premier were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 65,165 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237,395 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.62.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

