Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 105.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,296 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Premier were worth $22,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.