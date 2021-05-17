Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Capitalization Hits $11.68 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $7.38 or 0.00016585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00088311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.15 or 0.00465763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00227513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $570.26 or 0.01282204 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042707 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

