Polymath Price Reaches $0.30 (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Polymath has a market cap of $184.00 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.54 or 0.00638145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

