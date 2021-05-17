Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pollard Banknote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Pollard Banknote stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $53.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

