PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $69,407,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $15,307,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,856,000 after purchasing an additional 409,151 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 641.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 424,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

