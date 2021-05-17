Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $50.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLUG. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. Plug Power has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 258.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 75,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 57.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

