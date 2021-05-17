Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.88.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG opened at $24.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.