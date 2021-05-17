Plian (PI) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Plian has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. Plian has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and approximately $383,947.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00086895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.07 or 0.01263289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00115947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00061986 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 822,365,989 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars.

