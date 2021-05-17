Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLZ.UN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of PLZ.UN opened at C$3.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$405.16 million and a P/E ratio of -27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.72. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.76 and a twelve month high of C$4.07.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

