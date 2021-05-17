Pirelli & C.’s (PLLIF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pirelli & C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pirelli & C. presently has an average rating of Hold.

PLLIF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. Pirelli & C. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

