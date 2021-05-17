Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Aligos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,627. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after buying an additional 336,083 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,864,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,517,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,271 shares in the last quarter.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

