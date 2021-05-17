Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $94.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $92.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

NYSE:PNW opened at $86.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.47. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

