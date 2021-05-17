PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to post $7.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.91 million and the highest is $8.00 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $30.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.06 million, with estimates ranging from $30.12 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

PHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PHX Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 35,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,830,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHX traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $2.79. 39,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,639. The company has a market cap of $84.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.21. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

