Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 475.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 1.2% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

