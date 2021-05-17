Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.62. 14,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,671,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41. The company has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.21 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

