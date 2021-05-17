Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) vs. Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Head to Head Contrast

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) and Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Grifols’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$255.13 million ($13.98) -2.38 Grifols $5.71 billion 2.26 $700.16 million $1.17 16.02

Grifols has higher revenue and earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. Phathom Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grifols, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Grifols, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Grifols 0 3 5 0 2.63

Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.82%. Given Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Phathom Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Grifols.

Risk and Volatility

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grifols has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Grifols’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -88.73% -69.04% Grifols 12.79% 10.65% 4.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Grifols shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grifols beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, S.A. engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions. It offers intravenous immunoglobin, albumin, alpha-1-antitrypsin, factor VIII, antithrombin, and other specialty hyperimmune immunoglobulins. The Hospital segment offers non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies for hospital pharmacy, such as intravenous solutions, pharmatech solutions, clinical nutrition products, and medical devices for interventional therapy. The Diagnostic segment manufactures and markets diagnostic testing equipment, reagents, and other equipment. The Bio Supplies segment provides biological products for non-therapeutic uses. The Others segment renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also provides engineering services; and rents industrial buildings. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves public and private customers; and wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, blood banks, hospitals and care institutions, and national health systems. Grifols, S.A. has a technology collaboration agreement with Mondragon. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

