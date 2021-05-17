Phantomx Price Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 25% lower against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $54,539.74 and $46.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.30 or 0.00695850 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005603 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00018103 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $835.35 or 0.01855367 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

