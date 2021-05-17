Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Up to $18.15

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.15, but opened at $19.47. Personalis shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a market cap of $875.96 million, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,063.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,464,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 294,905 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 234,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

