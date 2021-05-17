Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 34,600.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 89.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $70.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

