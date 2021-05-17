PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $277,930.57 and $233.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022184 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003195 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.02 or 0.00268808 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,946,205 coins and its circulating supply is 44,706,039 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

