Penbrook Management LLC Increases Position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.69% of Aspen Group worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 1,053.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,628,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 179,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,949 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPU stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASPU. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

