Penbrook Management LLC Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $314.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.80. The company has a market cap of $890.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,839,096 shares of company stock worth $542,948,913. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.