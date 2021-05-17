Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 5%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.64 and last traded at $91.73. 297,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,965,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.58.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,363.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.93.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $53,742,452. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.