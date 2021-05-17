Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 353,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,965,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,363.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.93. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $28,858,482.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,161 shares of company stock worth $53,742,452 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.