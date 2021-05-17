Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,379.71 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.93.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $53,742,452 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $465,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

