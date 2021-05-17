Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 92 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 310,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,006,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,621,000 after buying an additional 298,972 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

NYSE YUM traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $118.23. 14,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $107.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.