Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 0.8% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Zoetis by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 98,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Zoetis by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,415,000 after acquiring an additional 98,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.03. 6,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,025. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.31 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

