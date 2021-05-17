Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.7% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $390.13. 7,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,024. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

