PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDSB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.18.

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

