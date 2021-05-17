PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.66 million-$105.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.68 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.41. 73,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,388. The company has a market cap of $642.95 million, a PE ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered shares of PDF Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

