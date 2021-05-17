Patron Trading Down 36.2% This Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $15,122.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00086757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.17 or 0.01255235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00062715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00115351 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.