Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.71 million.

Shares of PRTY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,742. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

