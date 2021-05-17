Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLC. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.69.

Shares of TSE PLC traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$33.76. 43,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,948. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.54. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$20.83 and a 1-year high of C$35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44. The firm has a market cap of C$998.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

