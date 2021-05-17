Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

OTCMKTS:PRRWF remained flat at $$27.92 during midday trading on Monday. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

