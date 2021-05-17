Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.16% of The Ensign Group worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENSG opened at $83.96 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

