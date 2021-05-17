Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.30% of SI-BONE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,133,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 392,852 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after buying an additional 263,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $612,055.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,683.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

