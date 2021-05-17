Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $40.93 Million Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,200 shares during the period. Cohu makes up 2.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 2.03% of Cohu worth $40,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $36.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

