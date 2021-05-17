Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $25.26 Million Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 741,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. MaxLinear accounts for 1.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $25,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $252,902.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 964,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,239,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,341 shares of company stock worth $5,184,961. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.