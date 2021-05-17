Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $13.15 Million Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $46.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

