Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,701,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 91.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,754,000 after purchasing an additional 816,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after buying an additional 583,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,125,000 after buying an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI opened at $46.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

