Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 2,200 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after purchasing an additional 206,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after buying an additional 1,444,006 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,364,000 after acquiring an additional 167,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $228.29 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.75 and a 200 day moving average of $203.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

