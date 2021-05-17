Palladium Partners LLC Sells 817 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.54. 3,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,460. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.54 and its 200-day moving average is $243.79. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.67 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

