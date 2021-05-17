Palladium Partners LLC Sells 16,986 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,986 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 89,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,854,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

