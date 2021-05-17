Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $289.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.13 and a 200-day moving average of $251.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $159.13 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.