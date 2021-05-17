Palladium Partners LLC Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 63,961 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Oracle by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.97. 28,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,547,044. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.