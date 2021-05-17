Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $10,594,800.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,117 shares of company stock worth $30,685,496 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after purchasing an additional 696,299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $3,092,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,939. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.