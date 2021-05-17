Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.51 Million

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $296,504.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00088086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.54 or 0.00456015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00229736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.58 or 0.01326428 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00042303 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

